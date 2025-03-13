C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) were down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). Approximately 21,797,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.
In related news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 66,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). Also, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
