C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). 21,797,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average session volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £545.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.64.

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). Also, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 66,183 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

