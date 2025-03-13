C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Price Down 18.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) were down 18.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). Approximately 21,797,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C&C Group
C&C Group Trading Down 18.7 %
Insider Transactions at C&C Group
In other news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 66,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). Also, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.