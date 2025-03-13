C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) fell 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). 21,797,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average session volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £545.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.64.

In other news, insider Ralph Findlay purchased 66,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). Also, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 13,439 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

