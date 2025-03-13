Cascade Financial Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,077,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after buying an additional 227,629 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,830,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,905,000 after acquiring an additional 79,762 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

