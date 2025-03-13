Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 203,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

