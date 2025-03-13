Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 10.0% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

