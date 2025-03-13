Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.53. Approximately 1,402,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,390,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

