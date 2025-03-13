Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,185 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,888,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after acquiring an additional 586,545 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after acquiring an additional 456,991 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 739,257 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.