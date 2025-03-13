Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of USAT opened at $8.10 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $575.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

