Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 85.6% in February

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
CBDS stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
About Cannabis Sativa
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Magnificent 7 Stocks Trading Near 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.