Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 85.6% in February

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 13th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

CBDS stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

