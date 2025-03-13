Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s current price.

Solo Brands Stock Down 62.7 %

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Solo Brands by 235.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Solo Brands by 562.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31,995 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its position in shares of Solo Brands by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

