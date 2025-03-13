Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $26.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on S. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,458,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,692.25. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $771,775.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,867.95. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,682 shares of company stock worth $7,094,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SentinelOne by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 649.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 778.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

