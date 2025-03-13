Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Insider Buys A$30,473.93 in Stock

Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew McEvoy purchased 52,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,473.93 ($19,287.30).
Camplify Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Camplify Company Profile
