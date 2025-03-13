Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $9.92. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 267,140 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 1,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11,441.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

