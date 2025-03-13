Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and traded as low as $9.92. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 267,140 shares trading hands.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
