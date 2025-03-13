Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadre updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of CDRE opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

Cadre Company Profile

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $882,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,407,211 shares in the company, valued at $402,560,476.19. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

