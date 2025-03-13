BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Shares Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.02. 22,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 30,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

BV Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86.

About BV Financial

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.