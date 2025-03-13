BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Announces Earnings Results

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 22.51%.

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 590,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,524. The company has a market cap of $74.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 13,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $26,576.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,764,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,706.75. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,194 shares of company stock worth $52,920. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BuzzFeed stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BZFD Free Report ) by 1,615.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BuzzFeed were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

