BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Announces Earnings Results

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 22.51%.
BuzzFeed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 590,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,524. The company has a market cap of $74.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. BuzzFeed has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 13,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $26,576.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,764,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,706.75. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,194 shares of company stock worth $52,920. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Company Profile
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.
