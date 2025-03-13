Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0138 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 113.9% increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0064345.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $330.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

