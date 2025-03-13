Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0138 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 113.9% increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0064345.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $330.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile
