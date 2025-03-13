Burkehill Global Management LP Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180,000. PG&E comprises approximately 1.9% of Burkehill Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PG&E by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 746.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

PCG opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.