Burkehill Global Management LP Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,420,000. TPG accounts for 3.0% of Burkehill Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 1,128.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TPG by 136.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -112.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

