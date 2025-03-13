Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BURBY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
