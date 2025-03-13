Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Shares Down 40.8% – What’s Next?

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTC:BUHPF – Get Free Report) traded down 40.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.97. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.37.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children’s, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women’s centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.