Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a 10.0% increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $477.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,987.12. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,020,589.20. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,166 shares of company stock worth $7,113,481. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

