Buckle (BKE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $378.97 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.17. Buckle has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,054,761.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,082.38. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 97,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,403 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.