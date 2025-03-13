Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 221.1% in February

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ BPYPO opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

