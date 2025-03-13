Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $81.62

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

BC stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $96.65. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brunswick by 17.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,010,000 after buying an additional 452,116 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,806,000 after acquiring an additional 488,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 269,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

