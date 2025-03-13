Brokerages Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $45.53

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $412,356.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,735,533.17. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,261 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after purchasing an additional 735,160 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $824,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 55,282 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.92. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

