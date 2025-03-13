Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $190.74 and last traded at $192.89. Approximately 8,674,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 29,398,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $894.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its position in Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after buying an additional 16,453,718 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 884.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 119,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,389 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.