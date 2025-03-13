British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Position Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 727,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,038 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $26,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

