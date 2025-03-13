Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.38 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 293088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.79.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.84.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 2,436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 15.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

