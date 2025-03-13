Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells $320,800.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 245.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.