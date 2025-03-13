Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,085,253,000 after acquiring an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,041,000 after acquiring an additional 642,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 55,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,878,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BHP opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

