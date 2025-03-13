Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 90 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.58.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $243.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.13. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $239.50 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

