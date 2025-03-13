Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 90 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.58.
FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $243.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.13. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $239.50 and a 12-month high of $313.84.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.