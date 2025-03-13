Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 800 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nordson by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Nordson by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $204.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.20.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

