Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Reduced by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

