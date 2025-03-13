Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 1964021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 828.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

