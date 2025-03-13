Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and traded as high as $45.06. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 97.89%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.