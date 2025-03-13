BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.89 and last traded at C$39.78. Approximately 1,556,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,312,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.57.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.43.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.