Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.38.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $140.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 26,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

