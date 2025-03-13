BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BYM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 203,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 159,220 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

