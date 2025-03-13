BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:BYM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 203,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,926. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $12.38.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.