BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, an increase of 913.7% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
