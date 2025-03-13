BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, an increase of 913.7% from the February 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 515,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 73,941 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,356,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 556,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 801,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 36,333 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

