Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Blackline Safety Stock Up 3.0 %

Blackline Safety stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.90. 146,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,595. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$3.95 and a 1 year high of C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$581.82 million, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.58.

Insider Activity at Blackline Safety

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$87,000.00. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

