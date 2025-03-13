Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

BLN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BLN traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.92. 158,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.51 million, a P/E ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.54. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$3.95 and a 52 week high of C$7.61.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

