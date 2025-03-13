Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.00.
BLN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety Stock Up 3.3 %
Insider Activity
In other Blackline Safety news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.
About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.