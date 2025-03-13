Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.86 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.13). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.15), with a volume of 1 shares.

Bisichi Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £9.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.10.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

