Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 42,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 43,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Biotricity, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

