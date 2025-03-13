bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.64 and last traded at $126.64, with a volume of 204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.85.

bioMérieux Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

