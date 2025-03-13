Bill Bentinck Acquires 3,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ultra Clean Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 184,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
