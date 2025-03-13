Bill Bentinck Acquires 3,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Bill Bentinck acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 184,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 72,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.