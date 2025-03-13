Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.81, but opened at $23.01. Bilibili shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 1,078,267 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Trading Down 6.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 1,817.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth $53,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

