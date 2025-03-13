BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Purchases $1,176,329.12 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Siminoff purchased 177,158 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. The trade was a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BigCommerce Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 111,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

View Our Latest Report on BigCommerce

About BigCommerce

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.